Coheed and Cambria & Sixthman Announce S.S. Neverender Cruise 2025

(BHM) Sixthman, the leader in festivals and music cruises for more than a decade, is excited to announce that Coheed and Cambria's S.S. Neverender is returning with Good Apollo, We're Boating to Cozumel: MMXXV, a five-day journey sailing from Miami on Norwegian Jewel from November 8-13, 2025. Guests will experience a pair of unique Coheed and Cambria sets - one on the pool deck with the whole ship and a second, more intimate performance in the Stardust Theatre - along with special experiences and a Q&A session with the band members.
This year's S.S. Neverender is the ultimate vacation for Coheed and Cambria fans, with an eclectic live music lineup, immersive experiences inspired by The Amory Wars graphic novels, cosplay, games and more as the group celebrates the 20th anniversary of their classic album, Good Apollo, I'm Burning Star IV, Volume One.
Presale registration is open now until October 23 at 11:59 PM ET at ssneverender.com. As an added bonus, all cabins booked during the presale will receive a special onboard photo with Coheed and Cambria during the cruise.
Lineup:
Coheed and Cambria
Thursday
L.S. Dunes
The Dear Hunter
Hail The Sun
Illuminati Hotties
Meet Me @ The Altar
The Fall Of Troy
Puddles Pity Party
Pool Kids
Zulu
Kaonashi
The Callous Daoboys
Codeseven
*MORE TBA*
