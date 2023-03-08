Coldplay Music Of The Spheres: Live At River Plate Cinema Tickets Go On Sale

(Atlantic Records) Cinema tickets are now on sale for Coldplay - Music Of The Spheres: Live At River Plate at www.coldplaycinema.live and a trailer has been released for the special event. The concert film will be shown in 2,000+ cinemas across 70+ territories on April 19 & 23 in partnership with Trafalgar Releasing, who also executive produce alongside CJ 4DPlex.
Filmed during the band's sold out, ten night run at Buenos Aires' River Plate stadium at the end of last year, Coldplay - Music Of The Spheres: Live At River Plate is the definitive director's cut of October's worldwide live broadcast of the show, featuring remixed sound and stunning visuals, captured using 30 cameras, racing drones and 360° filming techniques, by BAFTA-winning and Grammy-nominated director Paul Dugdale.
The concert sees the band perform classic hits from across their career including Yellow, The Scientist, Fix You, Viva La Vida, A Sky Full Of Stars and My Universe in a stadium bursting with lights, lasers, fireworks and LED wristbands. It also features guest appearances from multi-Grammy winner H.E.R., and Jin of BTS, who performs alongside Coldplay for the live debut of his record-breaking single The Astronaut.
The film includes a host of footage which wasn't shown during the live broadcast, when it screened in a record-breaking 81 countries (topping box office charts around the world). The cinema presentation will also include an exclusive behind-the-scenes short film featuring new interviews with the band.
In addition to standard cinema formatting, Coldplay - Music Of The Spheres: Live At River Plate will be released in CJ 4D Plex's premium film formats, including ScreenX, 4DX, and 4DXScreen. ScreenX which delivers a truly immersive experience that puts audiences in the front row with a 270-degree field of view and exclusive imagery while 4DX provides synchronized seats and atmospheric effects timed to Coldplay's music. 4DXScreen is a combination of both formats for a unique cinema experience. Watch the trailer below:
Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres World Tour Coming To Movie Theaters
CHVRCHES Reveal Advice From Coldplay's Chris Martin
Coldplay Add Dates To North American Music Of The Spheres Tour
Coldplay Announce North American Stadium Dates
Motley Crue Hope To Continue Well Beyond the World Tour- Red Hot Chili Peppers and John Mayer Lead Sound On Sound Lineup- more
Megadeth, Bullet For My Valentine and Oni Crush The World Tour- Rocklahoma- Kid Rock No Snowflakes Arena Concerts- more
Lynyrd Skynyrd Legend Gary Rossington Dead At 71- Morgan Wallen Sets Spotify Record And Rocks Release Show- more
With Priceless Memories Made, Cayamo Sails to 2024 Sellout
Cayamo 2023 Hits the Islands: Fun Ashore in Tortola and St. Maarten
Caught In The Act: Bush Rock Chicago
Cayamo 2023: First-Timers Make a Big Splash
Caught In The Act: FireHouse Live 2023
Slayer's Dave Lombardo Shares First Song From Debut Solo Album
Noel Gallagher Recruits The Cure's Robert Smith To Remix Pretty Boy
2023 CMT Music Awards Nominations Announced
Susanna Hoffs Announces Covers Album With Rolling Stones Classic
Currents Announce The Death We Seek Tour
alltheprettythings Share New Song Every Now And Then
Veil Of Maya Deliver Video And Announce First New Album In Almost 6 Years
Kenny Chesney Gearing Up for I Go Back Tour