Coldplay Music Of The Spheres: Live At River Plate Cinema Tickets Go On Sale

(Atlantic Records) Cinema tickets are now on sale for Coldplay - Music Of The Spheres: Live At River Plate at www.coldplaycinema.live and a trailer has been released for the special event. The concert film will be shown in 2,000+ cinemas across 70+ territories on April 19 & 23 in partnership with Trafalgar Releasing, who also executive produce alongside CJ 4DPlex.

Filmed during the band's sold out, ten night run at Buenos Aires' River Plate stadium at the end of last year, Coldplay - Music Of The Spheres: Live At River Plate is the definitive director's cut of October's worldwide live broadcast of the show, featuring remixed sound and stunning visuals, captured using 30 cameras, racing drones and 360° filming techniques, by BAFTA-winning and Grammy-nominated director Paul Dugdale.

The concert sees the band perform classic hits from across their career including Yellow, The Scientist, Fix You, Viva La Vida, A Sky Full Of Stars and My Universe in a stadium bursting with lights, lasers, fireworks and LED wristbands. It also features guest appearances from multi-Grammy winner H.E.R., and Jin of BTS, who performs alongside Coldplay for the live debut of his record-breaking single The Astronaut.

The film includes a host of footage which wasn't shown during the live broadcast, when it screened in a record-breaking 81 countries (topping box office charts around the world). The cinema presentation will also include an exclusive behind-the-scenes short film featuring new interviews with the band.

In addition to standard cinema formatting, Coldplay - Music Of The Spheres: Live At River Plate will be released in CJ 4D Plex's premium film formats, including ScreenX, 4DX, and 4DXScreen. ScreenX which delivers a truly immersive experience that puts audiences in the front row with a 270-degree field of view and exclusive imagery while 4DX provides synchronized seats and atmospheric effects timed to Coldplay's music. 4DXScreen is a combination of both formats for a unique cinema experience. Watch the trailer below:

