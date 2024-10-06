Converge Release Live Album For Hurricane Helene Relief

Converge have released an 18-track live album that was recorded March 14, 2022 at The Abbey in Orlando, FL that aims to offer financial aid to those impacted by Hurricane Helene. .

The live album, "Live in Orlando, FL 03.14.22 " was recorded by Zach Rippy and mixed by Kurt Ballou, and all proceeds will be donated to Mutual Aid Disaster Relief. Fans can donate and listen, as well as get on the vinyl waitlist here.

The album arrives as the band is gearing up to play a string of Latin American dates next month that runs from November 3rd in San Jose to November 10th in San Paulo, with a Mexico City show preceding the outing on November 2nd.

Live in Orlando, FL 03.14.22, track list:

Plagues (Live in Orlando, FL 03.14.22)

No Heroes (Live in Orlando, FL 03.14.22)

I Won't Let You Go (Live in Orlando, FL 03.14.22)

Reap What You Sow (Live in Orlando, FL 03.14.22)

Cutter (Live in Orlando, FL 03.14.22)

A Single Tear (Live in Orlando, FL 03.14.22)

Under Duress (Live in Orlando, FL 03.14.22)

Dark Horse (Live in Orlando, FL 03.14.22)

Aimless Arrow (Live in Orlando, FL 03.14.22)

Empty On The Inside (Live in Orlando, FL 03.14.22)

Locust Reign (Live in Orlando, FL 03.14.22)

This Is Mine (Live in Orlando, FL 03.14.22)

Glacial Pace (Live in Orlando, FL 03.14.22)

Axe To Fall (Live in Orlando, FL 03.14.22)

I Can Tell You About Pain (Live in Orlando, FL 03.14.22)

Eve (Live in Orlando, FL 03.14.22)

Eagles Become Vultures (Live in Orlando, FL 03.14.22)

Concubine (Live in Orlando, FL 03.14.22)

