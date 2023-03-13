.

Corey Taylor Can't Wait For Fans to Hear His New Album

Keavin Wiggins | 03-13-2023

Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor can't wait for fans to hear his forthcoming solo album, which he says sonically hints at music from his entire career.

Taylor spoke to NME about the follow-up to his late 2020 effort, "CMFT". He shared, "I can't wait for people to hear this album.

"It chews up that first record and spits it out. It's more dialed-in with everything people expect from me, so it's got hints of CMFT, but there are also hints of Slipknot, Stone Sour and all the stuff I've done in my acoustic shows. It's got everything for everybody. People are going to f***ing lose it."

On that note, Corey told them that it will include material written across his career, "Some fans will recognize a few from other projects that I've done while others were written just before we went into the studio.

"I was really inspired by my band, but also the reaction that the first solo run had, where people leaned into everything. They liked the acoustic stuff, they liked the heavy stuff, they liked the fun stuff. We wanted to make a hybrid thing, but not have it feel chaotic."

