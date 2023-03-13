Corey Taylor Can't Wait For Fans to Hear His New Album

Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor can't wait for fans to hear his forthcoming solo album, which he says sonically hints at music from his entire career.
Taylor spoke to NME about the follow-up to his late 2020 effort, "CMFT". He shared, "I can't wait for people to hear this album.
"It chews up that first record and spits it out. It's more dialed-in with everything people expect from me, so it's got hints of CMFT, but there are also hints of Slipknot, Stone Sour and all the stuff I've done in my acoustic shows. It's got everything for everybody. People are going to f***ing lose it."
On that note, Corey told them that it will include material written across his career, "Some fans will recognize a few from other projects that I've done while others were written just before we went into the studio.
"I was really inspired by my band, but also the reaction that the first solo run had, where people leaned into everything. They liked the acoustic stuff, they liked the heavy stuff, they liked the fun stuff. We wanted to make a hybrid thing, but not have it feel chaotic."
Pantera, Corey Taylor, Rob Zombie Lead Rocklahoma Lineup
Matt Sorem Recruits Corey Taylor, Lzzy Hale and More For Kings Of Chaos Show
Corey Taylor Addressed End Of Slipknot Rumor (2022 In Review)
Slipknot's Corey Taylor Announces Global Livestream Event
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Postpone Show Due To Illness- Wolfgang Van Halen Almost Finished With New Mammoth WVH Album- more
Eric Clapton And Friends Announce All-Star Jeff Beck Tribute Concerts- Def Leppard Launch Behind The World Tour Video Series- more
Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Shares New Single In My Head- Rival Sons Deliver Bird In The Hand- Yes Announce New Album- more
Caught In The Act: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Live 2023
Caught In The Act: Buddy Guy Live 2023
With Priceless Memories Made, Cayamo Sails to 2024 Sellout
Cayamo 2023 Hits the Islands: Fun Ashore in Tortola and St. Maarten
Caught In The Act: Bush Rock Chicago
Bruce Springsteen Postpones Another Tour Date Due To Illness
Jimmy Eat World and Manchester Orchestra Announce The Amplified Echoes Tour
Train Add Dates To US Summer Tour
Corey Taylor Can't Wait For Fans to Hear His New Album
Sweet & Lynch Share 'You'll Never Be Alone' From Forthcoming Album
Darius Rucker Announces Starting Fires Tour
Singled Out: Hematite's Run Devil Run
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Postpone Show Due To Illness