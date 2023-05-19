Corey Taylor Not Expecting To Get Rock Hall Induction

Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor spoke with Audacy Check In about his forthcoming second solo album, "CMFT", and during the chart he was asked which of his projects that he would want to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Corey responded, "At this point, who gives a sh*t really, to be honest. It's hard for me to say that they get it wrong because sometimes the people they induct 100% deserve it. But there's still so many groups that should go in before some of the ones that have. And it really upsets me, dude, so at this point it's like, I don't even know if I'll be considered for something like that and I couldn't care less, to be honest.
"To me, that's a high-five at the end of your career, ya know. I would rather have that later on. It's just something I don't really concern myself with. Would I be a stingy hog and want to be like the late, great David Crosby and be in there like four times?
"That would be great - if I could be in there for all three acts, that'd be killer. But, I don't think I'm gonna even get in for one. So it's fine. I've got better things to do."
He also said of the forthcoming album, "('CMFT') felt more like where we were coming from than where we, in this album, it kind of feels like where we're going.
"On this album ['CMF2'], we just decided to up the stakes. The music is more expansive, there's heavier stuff, there's darker stuff. It still kind of paints with the whole palette like the first album does, but there's just a little more there, man. You know, to me, it's the best rock album of this year and next year. I mean, it's that good." Check out the full interview below:
Corey Taylor Goes 'Beyond' With New Video and Reveals Album Details
Corey Taylor Gives Away a 'Haunted Hang' with a Fan at Inkcarceration Festival
Corey Taylor Can't Wait For Fans to Hear His New Album
Pantera, Corey Taylor, Rob Zombie Lead Rocklahoma Lineup
