Corey Taylor Reveals New Song 'Talk Sick'

Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor has released a lyric video for his brand new song "Talk Sick", which is the third new single from his forthcoming solo album, "CMF2".

"That sick guitar at the beginning, I played that through a speaker about the size of a coffee cup. It made it sound violent; you feel like you're being stung by bees who are playing along to the Sex Pistols," says Taylor about the track. "There's an element of spiritual regurgitation, trying to purge yourself of demons that have been clinging to you because of prior relationships, romantic or otherwise. You realize those people bring a certain a**hole side out of you that you don't necessarily want in your life. It's about trying to lance that boil and get that sickness out of you."

CMF2, Taylor's first album for BMG and the first on his own label imprint, Decibel Cooper Recordings, was produced by Jay Ruston (Anthrax, Steel Panther, Amon Amarth), who also produced Stone Sour's 2017 Hydrograd as well as CMFT.

"Together we have great ideas, great energy, and are quick to try everything," Taylor says of his studio collaborator. "We're not afraid to tell each other if it's a good idea, or also a bad one; we have that kind of trust. It's rad."

Throughout CMF2, Taylor sings, plays lead and rhythm guitar, piano, and mandolin.

The 13-track opus packs the energy, experimentation, and forthrightness that's defined a career which has seen him sell more than 12 million albums with his Grammy-winning band Slipknot and several million with chart-toppers Stone Sour.

CMF2 follows up Taylor's 2020 solo debut CMFT, which featured the #1 Billboard Active Rock single "Black Eyes Blue" and streaming sensation "CMFT Must Be Stopped" (feat. Tech N9ne and Kid Bookie). The LP hit #6 on Billboard's US Top Rock Albums charts.

