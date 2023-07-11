Corey Taylor Shares 'Post Traumatic Blues'

Single art

(BMG) Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor has released a brand new song, "Post Traumatic Blues" from his forthcoming solo studio album, CMF2.

"'Post Traumatic Blues' is my attempt to describe for people what it's like to deal with PTSD," says Taylor. "Sometimes it's so hard for people to understand the ups and downs, the severity of the cold and numbness, that I wanted to try and build a bridge lyrically between the ones living with the disease and the ones who are trying to help them."



"Post Traumatic Blues" 2nd verse lyrics:

"Who's afraid of a king in a castle? Another dirty face on a $100 bill

I'll take - what I thought - I could never - impossibly get

I'm living like I'm losing a bet - don't worry, the future is here

Another contemplation to ration for over the years

I'm crossing your lines, pushing my way - DELIBERATE

Borrow your time, take me away - I'M INTO IT

Did you borrow your time? ONE LAST TIME"

The upcoming album CMF2 follows up Taylor's 2020 solo debut CMFT, which featured the #1 Billboard Active Rock single "Black Eyes Blue" and streaming sensation "CMFT Must Be Stopped" (feat. Tech N9ne and Kid Bookie). The LP hit #6 on Billboard's US Top Rock Albums charts.

"My first solo album was kind of where I was coming from. This album is more where we're going," Taylor adds. CMF2 - where Taylor sings and plays lead and rhythm guitar, piano, and mandolin - packs the energy, experimentation, and forthrightness that's defined a career which has seen him sell more than 12 million albums with his Grammy-winning band Slipknot and several million with chart-toppers Stone Sour.

Related Stories

Corey Taylor Not Expecting To Get Rock Hall Induction

Corey Taylor Goes 'Beyond' With New Video and Reveals Album Details

Corey Taylor Gives Away a 'Haunted Hang' with a Fan at Inkcarceration Festival

Corey Taylor Can't Wait For Fans to Hear His New Album

More Corey Taylor News