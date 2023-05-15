Country Goes Metal On New EP

(8 Track) Country Goes Metal, a five-song EP by popular metalcore band Righteous Vendetta and country group Country Goes Metal, has been released via 8 Track Entertainment. The EP features five classic country hits reimagined with a hard-hitting, heavy metal twist. Available on all digital platforms, Country Goes Metal was produced, engineered, and mixed by renowned RIAA Certified Mixer Billy Decker and Executive Produced by Grammy® award-winning engineer, Noah Gordon.

Country Goes Metal's compilation of #1 mega-country hits includes "Small Town Boy" (Dustin Lynch), "Leave The Night On" (Sam Hunt), "If You're Going Through Hell" (Rodney Atkins), "Losing Sleep" (Chris Young), and "My Town" (Montgomery Gentry). Fusing country music with the raw energy and aggression of metalcore, Righteous Vendetta's blistering instrumentation, raw energy and soaring vocals inject new life into these timeless classics.

Commenting on the growing bond between country and rock, Billboard said "The genre edges even further toward the end of the rock'n'roll plank with Country Goes Metal...the project has already been teased with a harsh, blistering cover of Rodney Atkins' 'If You're Going Through Hell' and "a frenetic remake of Dustin Lynch's 'Small Town Boy,'....the full project includes raucous versions of songs associated with Sam Hunt, Chris Young and Montgomery Gentry. The day may be on the horizon when banjos and fiddles could be completely welcome at a headbangers' ball.."

Righteous Vendetta's lead singer Ryan Hayes added, "In the '70s, when Black Sabbath was doing their thing, that was considered heavy metal then, and now you listen to heavy metal, and it's so much heavier. So I think, as this progresses, we're going to see an entire subgenre come out of this, like country metal. I think it's going to get heavier, and it's going to get more crazy. We're really excited to release Country Goes Metal. We've always loved country music, and it's been a lot of fun to take these classic songs and put our own spin on them."

Country Goes Metal Tracklist:

1. "Small Town Boy" (Written by: Rhett Akins, Kyle Fishman, Ben Hayslip)

Originally by: Dustin Lynch

2. "Leave the Night On" (Written by: Sam Hunt, Josh Osborne, Shane McAnally)

Originally by: Sam Hunt

3. "If You're Going Through Hell" (Before the Devil Even Knows You're There) (Written by: Dave Berg, Sam Tate, Annie Tate)

Originally by: Rodney Atkins

4. "Losing Sleep" (Written by: Chris Young, Josh Hoge, Chris DeStefano)

Originally by: Chris Young

5. "My Town" (Written by: Jeffrey Steele, Reed Nielsen) Originally by: Montgomery Gentry

