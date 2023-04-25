() Ahead of their new album out this Friday, Nashville rockers Country Westerns share new track "Knucklen". Marking the band's second full-length release for Fat Possum, Forgive The City is also their second to be helmed by famed producer Matt Sweeney (who also contributes his lead guitar stylings to a few tracks). The anticipation is reaching a fever pitch in the lead-up to the album's release, including the album's recent designation as one of Pitchfork's "43 Most Anticipated Albums of Spring 2023."
"'Knucklen' is a song about being restless and tired, which was fitting during lockdown and has a renewed meaning for me now that we've been on the road for the better part of the last year," says vocalist and guitarist Joey Plunket. "It's also about enduring partnerships and resilience. On that note, it features our long-enduring producer Matt Sweeney on the six string guitar which really adds some atmosphere. We recorded it early in the sessions and set the tone for the pace and punch we wanted on the LP so it felt right to make it the opening track."
Country Westerns recently wrapped their second run of tour dates with indie rock heroes Titus Andronicus, but that doesn't mean they'll be off the road for long. Coming up this summer and fall, the band will also support Deer Tick on an extensive run of shows, and they've got new headline dates of their own as well. See the full list of dates below, which include stops at Third Man Nashville's Blue Room venue and Brooklyn hotspot Union Pool. Additionally, fans can catch the band performing a live set on WFMU's Three Chord Monte on May 8.
