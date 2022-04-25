Cradle Of Filth Announce Haunted Halloween Show

Cradle Of Filth have announce that they have special plans this Halloween, with a show at the Indigo at The O2 in London, followed by an after-party on Saturday October 29th.
They have recruited Alcest to provide support for the special outing. Dani Filth had this to say, "Hello fellow filthlings, won't you come join us for our now yearly Monsterous Sabbat held at the 02 Indigo London for a Haunted Halloween show!
"VIP will be limited to 200 and will be allowed early entry, given a laminate and lanyard. Meet and greet with the band and a photo with the band, as well be allowed access to the VIP bar 'til 6am!
"We hope you join Cradle of Filth and our special guest Alcest for this most auspicious occasion ."
