Cradle Of Filth Share How Many Tears To Nurture A Rose? Video

Photo courtesy Nuclear Blast

Cradle Of Filth have released a music video for their brand new single "How Many Tears To Nurture A Rose?", which was directed by Vicente Cordero.

Frontman Dani Filth had this to say about the new video, "This is yet another great video by director Vicente Cordero, encapsulating the occult essence of the song's lyricism with great sweeping colourful strokes of total batsh*t-craziness. It really makes for frightening, yet strangely compelling viewing!"

"How Many Tears To Nurture A Rose?" comes from the band's latest studio album, "Existence is Futile". Watch the new music video for the track below:

