Cradle Of Filth Share How Many Tears To Nurture A Rose? Video

Cradle Of Filth have released a music video for their brand new single "How Many Tears To Nurture A Rose?", which was directed by Vicente Cordero.
Frontman Dani Filth had this to say about the new video, "This is yet another great video by director Vicente Cordero, encapsulating the occult essence of the song's lyricism with great sweeping colourful strokes of total batsh*t-craziness. It really makes for frightening, yet strangely compelling viewing!"
"How Many Tears To Nurture A Rose?" comes from the band's latest studio album, "Existence is Futile". Watch the new music video for the track below:
Cradle Of Filth Share Cinematic 'Necromantic Fantasies' Video
Cradle Of Filth To Rock Iconic Venue For Halloween
Cradle Of Filth Announce Existence If Futile Album and Share Video
Cradle Of Filth Welcome New Member
Will Butler Leaves Arcade Fire- Geddy Lee Goes Behind The Scenes of Murdoch Mysteries Guest Appearance- more
Greta Van Fleet's Jake Kiszka Hospitalized- Rolling Stones To Complete New Album With Steve Jordan- Tool- more
Def Leppard Share 'Kick' and Announce New Album- Rock Hall Refuse Dolly Parton's Request- Roger Waters- Ghost- Muse- more
Greta Van Fleet And Rival Sons Postpone Shows Due To Illness- Sammy Hagar Releasing New Book- Weezer- more
Sites and Sounds: Welcome to Rockville 2022
Caught In The Act: Daughtry, Black Stone Cherry and Lyell Live 2022
RockPile: St. Patrick's Day Edition
Travel News, Trips and Tips: John Mellencamp, Kenny Rogers, More