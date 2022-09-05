Cradle Of Filth Ink Worldwide Deal With Napalm Records

Napalm Records have announced that they are launching a new partnership with Cradle Of Filth, who have just signed a worldwide contract with the label.
Dani Filth had this to say, "It is with great expectation and excitement that we announce our move to Napalm Records, having seen and heard a great deal of complimentary things about the label, which in turn leads us to believe that this will be the perfect nesting ground for Cradle Of Filth in 2022 and beyond.
"We'd like to thank all our fans for their continued support and trust in us doing the right thing for the band and its music. All hail the eternal 'Filth!"
Thomas Caser, CEO, Napalm Records added, "We are thrilled to welcome the most influential and iconic extreme metal band to our ever-growing Napalm Records family. Being a fan of the band since their very first album, it is with great honor and excitement that we're able to work with them from now on! We are ready to conquer the metal world with Cradle Of Filth!"
Cradle Of Filth Announce Haunted Halloween Show
Cradle Of Filth Share How Many Tears To Nurture A Rose? Video
Cradle Of Filth Share Cinematic 'Necromantic Fantasies' Video
Cradle Of Filth To Rock Iconic Venue For Halloween
Scorpions And Whitesnake Announce North American Tour- Arcade Fire Premiere 'Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)' Video- more
Halestorm Back From The Dead- ZZ Top's Beer Drinkers and Hell Raisers Given Hard Rock Makeover- Iron Maiden- more
Country Music Icon Mickey Gilley Dead At 86- Rock Hall Boss Talks Judas Priest, Dolly Parton Inductions- KISS- more
Rolling Stones Share Previously Unreleased 1977 Recordings- Arcade Fire World Tour- A Day To Remember- more
Caught In The Act: Journey And Toto Rock Chicago
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Tulsa's Big Music Year
Caught In The Act: Buddy Guy and Ronnie Baker Brooks
Still at Work: Men at Work's Colin Hay on Tour Behind New Solo Album
Scorpions And Whitesnake Announce North American Tour
Arcade Fire Premiere 'Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)' Video
The B-52s Add Dates To Farewell Tour
Hendrix's Are You Experienced 55th Anniversary Celebrate In The Studio
Redlight King Deliver 'In Our Blood' Video
Cradle Of Filth Ink Worldwide Deal With Napalm Records
Like A Rolling Stone: The Life And Times Of Ben Fong-Torres Now Streaming
Kenny Chesney Brought KenPuppy Derby To Busch Stadium