Creedence Clearwater Revival Share 1970 Royal Albert Hall Performance Of 'Bad Moon Rising'

(hennemusic) Creedence Clearwater Revival is sharing video of a 1970 performance of "Bad Moon Rising", from their recently-released package, "Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall"

When CCR took the stage at the iconic UK venue, the band members had reached the height of their international stardom and arrived ready to prove themselves as equals to the likes of Led Zeppelin, Jimi Hendrix, and the Beatles, who had announced their breakup just days before.

Their performance - which included hits like "Born On The Bayou," "Proud Mary," and "Fortunate Son" - was met with a 15-minute standing ovation and rave next-day reviews in the UK's top publications.

Last month, the live recording was released simultaneously alongside the documentary concert feature film, "Travelin' Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall", which delivers the only concert footage of the original CCR lineup to be released in its entirety.

Next month, both the album and the film will be presented in a Super Deluxe Edition Box Set; get details and watch video of the 1970 live performance here

