Crowbar, Down and Type O Negative Stars Launch New Band Eye Am

Former Type O Negative members Kenny Hickey and Johnny Kelly are teaming up with Crowbar and Down stars Kirk Windstein and Todd Strange for a new group called Eye Am.
News about the group was announced on Wednesday (February 22nd) via the official Type O Negative Facebook page. They shared, "Kenny and Johnny (sent me a cool update.
"They are jamming in a new group called Eye Am. The band includes Kenny and Johnny as well as Kirk Windstein of Crowbar, Down, and Kingdom Of Sorrow, and Todd Strange, formerly of Crowbar and Down.
"The debut single will be recorded by bassist Roger Lima of Less Than Jake at his studio called The Moathouse."
