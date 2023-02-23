.

Crowbar, Down and Type O Negative Stars Launch New Band Eye Am

Keavin Wiggins | Published 02-23-2023

Eye Am Social media capture
Social media capture

Former Type O Negative members Kenny Hickey and Johnny Kelly are teaming up with Crowbar and Down stars Kirk Windstein and Todd Strange for a new group called Eye Am.

News about the group was announced on Wednesday (February 22nd) via the official Type O Negative Facebook page. They shared, "Kenny and Johnny (sent me a cool update.

"They are jamming in a new group called Eye Am. The band includes Kenny and Johnny as well as Kirk Windstein of Crowbar, Down, and Kingdom Of Sorrow, and Todd Strange, formerly of Crowbar and Down.

"The debut single will be recorded by bassist Roger Lima of Less Than Jake at his studio called The Moathouse."

Related Stories
Crowbar, Down and Type O Negative Stars Launch New Band Eye Am

Video Premiere: Jyrki 69's 'American Vampire'

Eyehategod Launch North American Tour

The Mamas & The Papas Album Getting Vinyl Reissues

Singled Out: Eye Of The Destroyer's Colder

More Eye Am News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
advertisement
Day In Rock

Rolling Stones Recruit Paul McCartney To Guest On New Album- Crowbar, Down and Type O Negative Stars Launch New Band- more

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Star In Funny PlayStation VR2 Commercial- When We Were Young Festival Add Second Date- Furnace Fest- more

advertisement
Reviews

On The Record: Suzi Moon - Dumb & In Luv

Cayamo Cruise Begins with Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Sail Away Show

Caught In The Act: Orianthi and John Corabi Live 2023

On The Record: Vinyl Moon

Caught In The Act: Top 12 Rock Songs For Valentine's Day!