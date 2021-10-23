Eyehategod Launch North American Tour

Eyehategod kicked off their North American tour last night (October 23rd) with the first of two hometown record release shows in New Orleans at Poor Boys.

They will play the venue again tonight (October 23rd) and will launch the road trip tomorrow at Respectable Street in West Palm Beach, FL and will concluded the trek on December 14th at Irving Plaza in New York City.

Frontman Mike IX Williams had this to say, "Eyehategod have practically lived on the road for most of its existence. Speaking for myself, I feel at home out on the railroad tracks. I feel it's where we do the most sonic damage and the loneliness-meets-chaos of the nomadic lifestyle comes into full play.

"Now that venues are opening up and things are getting safer for people who've been vaccinated (or implanted with a tracing chip, depending how you look at it), we are finally able to play live shows again!

"See us with Gwar and Napalm Death or any other number of headline gigs across the USA!" See the dates below:

10/23/2021 Record Release Show @ Poor Boys - New Orleans, LA

10/24/2021 Respectable Street - West Palm Beach, FL

10/25/2021 Brass Mug - Tampa, FL

10/26/2021 Wormhole - Savannah, GA

10/27/2021 Pour House - Raleigh, NC

w/ Gwar, Napalm Death:

10/28/2021 The NorVa - Norfolk, VA

10/29/2021 The Palladium - Worcester, MA

10/30/2021 Franklin Music Hall - Philadelphia, PA

10/31/2021 Irving Plaza - New York, NY

11/01/2021 Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

11/02/2021 Town Ballroom - Buffalo, NY

11/03/2021 Blind Bobs - Dayton, OH * EHG only

11/04/2021 The Rave - Milwaukee, WI

11/05/2021 The Crofoot Ballroom - Pontiac, MI

11/06/2021 The Vogue - Indianapolis, IN

11/07/2021 House Of Blues - Cleveland, OH

11/08/2021 The Opera House - Toronto, ON

11/09/2021 Golden Pony - Harrionsburg, VA * EHG only

11/10/2021 The Orange Peel - Asheville, NC

11/11/2021 Bogarts - Cincinnati, OH

11/12/2021 The Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

11/13/2021 Ground Zero - Spartanburg, SC * EHG only

11/14/2021 Vinyl Music Hall - Pensacola, FL

11/15/2021 Warehouse Live - Houston, TX

11/16/2021 Amplified - Dallas, TX

11/18/2021 Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM

11/19/2021 Rialto Theatre - Tucson, AZ

11/20/2021 House Of Blues - Las Vegas, NV

11/21/2021 The Belasco Theater - Los Angeles, CA

11/22/2021 The Regency Ballroom - San Francisco, CA

11/23/2021 Ventura Theater - Ventura, CA

11/24/2021 The Observatory - Santa Ana, CA

11/26/2021 Virginia Street Brewhouse - Reno, NV

11/27/2021 Knitting Factory Concert House - Boise, ID

11/28/2021 Crystal Ballroom - Portland, OR

11/30/2021 Showbox SODO - Seattle, WA

12/01/2021 Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver, BC

12/03/2021 MacEwan Hall - Calgary, AB

12/04/2021 Midway Bar - Edmonton, AB

12/06/2021 Pub Station - Billings, MT

12/07/2021 The Oriental Theater - Denver, CO

12/08/2021 Granada Theater - Lawrence, KS

12/09/2021 First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN

12/10/2021 Bourbon Theatre - Lincoln, NE

12/11/2021 Pop's - Sauget, IL

12/13/2021 9:30 Club - Washington, DC

12/14/2021 Irving Plaza - New York, NY

