Cult of Luna Stream New Single 'Into The Night'

Cover art

Cult of Luna have released a brand new single entitled "Into the Night". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "The Long Road North".

The record will be hitting stores on February 11th and features guest appearances from Colin Stetson, Christian Mazzalai and Laurent Brancowitz of Phoenix, and Mariam Wallentin (Wildbirds And Peacedrums).

Guitarist and vocalist Fredrik Kihlberg had this to say about the new single, "'Into the Night' is about the search for something or someone that's been lost. It's about being in the state between conscious and unconscious, awake and dreaming. Seeing, hearing and experiencing things and not knowing if it's real or imagination."

Johannes Persson said of the new album, "It's a big and cinematic sounding album. I think one of the reasons why we have been able to be so productive the last couple of years is that we have been consistently writing from the heart.

"We have let our instincts guide us, and I think it's getting clearer where we are heading. The long road north is a long road home. A direction dictated by a call that penetrates rock and echoes through the forest. It flows over every lake, accelerated by the wind.

"When it reaches you, you know it's time. Time to move forward. You don't know where it will lead but you put the trust in it. With eyes raised towards the midnight sun it pulls you closer. The road is long and the end is uncertain." Stream "Into the Night" below:

Related Stories

PG.Lost (Ghost/Cult Of Luna) Release 'Shelter' Video

News > Cult of Luna