Cult Of Luna Cancel Spring Tour Due To Pandemic

Cult Of Luna broke the bad news to fan in Europe that they have been forced to cancel their Spring tour in support of their forthcoming album, "The Long Road North".
The record will be hitting stores on February 11th and the band was set to hit the road in Europe with Alcest and Svalbard on February 24th, but the tour has now been cancelled due to the pandemic.
The band had this to say, "We hoped that it wouldn't come to this. You all know the situation we're in and at the moment it's still too unsafe to tour Europe, which means that we have to cancel the February/March tour.
"We're all super disappointed about this but we to adapt to reality. These are dark times for sure but it's important to keep in mind that people's health and lives are the only thing that is important - everything else can wait.
"Pandemics happen every now and then, it's just that our generation hasn't experienced anything like it. As before, humanity will get through this. The faster we all get vaccinated and act responsible the quicker we will get back to normal, because we will. We promise that we'll still be here and we hope that you guys have thee patience to wait for us.
"All tickets will be reimbursed and we will update you as soon as possible regarding new touring plans. Beyond the Redshift Festival and October 2022 tour are maintained."
Cult of Luna Stream New Single 'Into The Night'
PG.Lost (Ghost/Cult Of Luna) Release 'Shelter' Video
Staind's Aaron Lewis Recovering From Surgery- He Is Legend Frontman Has Been Sick For A Year- Judas Priest- more
Slash Streams 'Call Off The Dogs'- Eddie Vedder Shares New Song- Scorpions Counter Rock Is Dead With 'Rock Believer'- more
Unseen Rolling Stones Altamont Concert Footage Discovered- Nirvana Nevermind Cover Baby Files Amended Lawsuit Against Band- more
Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey Postpone Tour- Rush's Alex Lifeson Returns With Envy Of None- Foo Fighters Stream Studio 666 Film Trailer- more
Get To Know... Get to Know: Loveland Duren Explain 'The Memphis Thing'
Caught In The Act: Nita Strauss Live In Chicago
Caught In The Act: Bret Michaels' Christmas Show
Travis - The Invisible Band (Deluxe Edition)