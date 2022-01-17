Cult Of Luna Cancel Spring Tour Due To Pandemic

Cult Of Luna broke the bad news to fan in Europe that they have been forced to cancel their Spring tour in support of their forthcoming album, "The Long Road North".

The record will be hitting stores on February 11th and the band was set to hit the road in Europe with Alcest and Svalbard on February 24th, but the tour has now been cancelled due to the pandemic.

The band had this to say, "We hoped that it wouldn't come to this. You all know the situation we're in and at the moment it's still too unsafe to tour Europe, which means that we have to cancel the February/March tour.

"We're all super disappointed about this but we to adapt to reality. These are dark times for sure but it's important to keep in mind that people's health and lives are the only thing that is important - everything else can wait.

"Pandemics happen every now and then, it's just that our generation hasn't experienced anything like it. As before, humanity will get through this. The faster we all get vaccinated and act responsible the quicker we will get back to normal, because we will. We promise that we'll still be here and we hope that you guys have thee patience to wait for us.

"All tickets will be reimbursed and we will update you as soon as possible regarding new touring plans. Beyond the Redshift Festival and October 2022 tour are maintained."

