Cult of Luna Streaming New Album 'The Long Road North'

Cult of Luna have shared an online stream of their entire new studio album, "The Long Road North", which features guest appearances from composer Colin Stetson, Phoenix's Christian Mazzalai and Laurent Brancowitz, plus Mariam Wallentin (Wildbirds And Peacedrums).
Vocalist/guitarist Johannes Persson had this to say about the new effort, "The long road north is a long road home. A direction dictated by a call that penetrates rock and echoes through the forest. It flows over every lake, accelerated by the wind.
"When it reaches you, you know it's time. Time to move forward. You don't know where it will lead but you put the trust in it. With eyes raised towards the midnight sun it pulls you closer. The road is long and the end is uncertain." Stream the album below:
