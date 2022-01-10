Dare Share 'Born In The Storm' Video

Road To Eden album cover

UK Rockers Dare have released a music video for their forthcoming single "Born In The Storm", which is set to be released this Friday, January 14th.

The track comes from the band's forthcoming 10th studio album "Road To Eden", that will be hitting stores on April 1st and was Produced by lead singer/ songwriter Darren Wharton (ex-Thin Lizzy) at his studio in the mountains of North Wales.

They said of the song, "It's that moment when someone discovers their passion for music. That spark, that inspiration inside that drives you on, and makes us hope and dream.

"Music can lead us through dark times, through the storms of life we all sometimes face. In this crazy world we all live in, for many of us, music is our escape. It takes us to a place where the spirit resides. Out of the chaos a feeling is born. 'Where lost Angel's sing, in the night I can hear them call.'"

The band will be promoting the new headline UK tour this fall. "We wanted to write an album that translated well to live performance," says Darren. "Road To Eden has some great anthems, energy and power. We can't wait to play the new songs live." Watch the video and see the album's tracklisting below:

Road To Eden Tracklisting

1. Born In The Storm (4:45)2. Cradle To The Grave (4:21)3. Fire Never Fades (3:51)4. Road To Eden (4:07)5. Lovers And Friends (3:43)6. Only The Good Die Young (4:37)7. I Always Will (4:24)8. Grace (3:44)9. The Devil Rides Tonight (3:49)10. Thy Kingdom Come (4:30)11. Born In A Storm (Romesh Remix) (4:21)



