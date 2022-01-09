Dark Funeral 'Let The Devil In' With New Video

We Are The Apocalypse album cover art

Dark Funeral have released a music video for their brand new song "Let The Devil In". The track is the lead single from their forthcoming album, "We Are The Apocalypse".

The new studio effort is set to be released by Century Media Records on March 18th and the "Let The Devil In" video was filmed, directed and edited by Grupa13.

Guitarist Lord Ahriman had this to say, "It is with great pleasure that we can hereby offer you a first taste of our upcoming album 'We Are The Apocalypse' with the track 'Let The Devil In'.

"It may be a slightly different song from us, but it still holds the true darkness and spirit that is Dark Funeral. It was obvious to all of us that this would be the song that we set the bar with and premiere first.

"The song also comes with a video, which we recorded in Wroclaw, Poland together with Grupa13. It really was a great pleasure to work with such a professional team. The result is outstanding and fits this completely dark story that is 'Let The Devil In' very well.

"To me, 'Let The Devil In' comes in as a proof of the great deeds you can achieve when you turn to your innermost darkness and in harmony become one with your inner devil. ENJOY the darkness!" Watch the video below:

