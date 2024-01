Dark Funeral's Andreas Vingback Hospitalized For Blood Clot

Dark Funeral frontman Andreas Vingback (aka Heljarmadr) shared via social media that he has been forced to postpone two upcoming shows in Athens and Stockholm, after he was hospitalized due to a severe blood clot.

Heljarmadr had this to say, "Who wants to live forever? I've just returned from a really close conversation with Death himself but I'm not dead or dying yet. I suffered from a pretty severe thrombosis (blod clot), luckily I got hospitalized in time and I got the treatment needed to manage my condition, there's also a long term plan in the making for maximum recovery. I'm being well taken care of and have the right people, and family, right here with me. Please respect my privacy.

"What I need to tell you though, and this is the reason I feel obligated to make this ordeal public, is that I will not be able to perform on two of my upcoming shows and for that I am very frustrated. We don't know exactly how extensive this will be, but as of now I will definitely not be able to do the Gra shows in Athens (Jan 26) and Stockholm (Feb 3). I am not allowed to by the medical team that is taking care of me, as it could put my health at risk. However! The shows WILL be executed by the rest of the band and Niklas will step in on double duty with guitar and vocals so the gigs are NOT cancelled. I do encourage you all to go and enjoy them, you are being given a unique performance and by doing so, you support GrĂ¡ and you also support me.

"Regarding future shows, me and my medical team are certain that I will be fully recovered in time and to fulfill everything else that is on my schedule.

"Thank you for understanding and I will tell you more when I can. Right now this is all there is to be said and I need time to rest to recover, thanks for your time. - Heljarmadr"

