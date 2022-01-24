Daryl Hall Announces Solo Tour and Retrospective

As Hall and Oats star Daryl Hall prepares to hit the road for his first solo tour in a decade, featuring special guest Todd Rundgren, Legacy Recordings have announced the first-ever solo retrospective from Hall.

The collection will be entitled "Beforeafter" and is set to be released on April 1st digitally and as a special two-disc set. Hall will kick off his solo tour that night in Chicago at the Auditorium Theatre.

Shorefire sent over these details about the collection: Compiled and sequenced by Hall, BeforeAfter features thirty tracks spanning all five of his solo albums, from the 1980's Robert Fripp-produced Sacred Songs through 2011's Laughing Down Crying, which was co-produced with longtime Hall compatriot T-Bone Wolk, who sadly passed before the album was released. Additionally, the collection features six never-released performances from the pathbreaking web and television series Live From Daryl's House, which Hall launched in 2007 with the then-novel idea of "playing with my friends and putting it up on the internet." Special guests on the Live From Daryl's House tracks include Rundgren, Dave Stewart, and Monte Montgomery. Taken as a whole, BeforeAfter draws unexpected and satisfying connections between the esoteric and accessible sides of Daryl Hall's creativity.

"I picked this collection of songs from my solo albums because I feel they encapsulate certain periods of my career." says Hall. "It also shows the diversity of working with collaborators like Robert Fripp or Dave Stewart. And, having some tracks from LFDH on it, really makes the compilation complete."

As Jeremy Holiday writes in the accompanying BeforeAfter liner notes, "How paradoxical that Daryl Hall is most associated in the public imagination with a long-term musical partner. Because few artists are as individualistic, and individually complete ... Yet Daryl Hall is also a brilliant collaborator, and, perhaps ironically, that quality is equally if not more apparent within his solo work. More than a chance to work 'alone,' Hall's individual pursuits have granted him license to be more eclectic in his choice of collaborators and to push further outside the expected bounds."

Those collaborators include not only Fripp and Wolk, but Stewart, who co-produced Hall's 1986 album Three Hearts in the Happy Ending Machine and co-wrote a number of its tracks, and even Mariah Carey who contributed vocals to 1993's Soul Alone.





Before After Tracklist

Disc One:1. Dreamtime2. Babs and Babs3. Foolish Pride4. Can't Stop Dreaming5. Here Comes The Rain Again (Live From Daryl's House) with Dave Stewart6. Someone Like You7. Talking to You (Is Like Talking to Myself)8. Sacred Songs9. Right as Rain10. Survive11. North Star (Live From Daryl's House) with Monte Montgomery12. In My Own Dream (Live From Daryl's House)13. NYCNY14. What's Gonna Happen to UsDisc Two:1. Love Revelation2. Fools Rush In3. I'm in a Philly Mood4. Send Me5. Justify6. Borderline7. Stop Loving Me, Stop Loving You8. Eyes for You (Ain't No Doubt About It)9. The Farther Away I Am10. Why Was It So Easy11. Can We Still Be Friends (Live From Daryl's House) with Todd Rundgren12. Cab Driver13. Our Day Will Come (Live From Daryl's House)14. Laughing Down Crying (Live From Daryl's House)15. Problem with You (Live From Daryl's House)16. Neither One of Us (Wants To Be the First to Say Goodbye) (Live From Daryl's House)

Daryl Hall Tour Dates

April 1 - Auditorium Theatre - Chicago, ILApril 3 - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TNApril 5 - Atlanta Symphony Hall - Atlanta, GAApril 7 - MGM Northfield Park - Northfield, OHApril 9 - The Met Philadelphia - Philadelphia, PAApril 11 - Orpheum Theatre - Boston, MAApril 14 - Carnegie Hall - New York, NYApril 16 - The Theatre at MGM National Harbor - National Harbor, MD

