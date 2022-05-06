Dave Stewart Thrilled For Eurythmics Rock Hall Induction

Dave Stewart has shared his reaction to the news that Eurythmics will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year as part of the class of 2022.

Stewart shared, "I'm thrilled that Annie and I will be among such great artists that have been inducted through the years. I'm sure they all have battled their way through many situations and put in way more than the 10,000 hours to arrive at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. It's difficult to get onto even the tiniest stage and have the confidence to play your music. The journey that happens, if that music becomes successful, is impossible to explain. Annie and I have a very strong bond - that no matter what - can never be broken.



"What we went through personally, as well as songwriters and performers; how much it took to overcome so many obstacles in order to play our music on stages all around the world - whilst constantly trying to release great music, freshly recorded in the most unusual ways - is something only we know and understand.



"It's amazing that it's now been almost 40 years since the Sweet Dreams album was released, and to be recognized and get inducted into the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.



"We've been through it all and seen it all. I met Annie when she was 21 years old, we were just kids then; two dreamers collided and sparks flew. Annie from Aberdeen, Scotland and me from Sunderland, England. Neither of us ever dreamed this moment would happen. But then again, if you are a dreamer, I suppose anything can happen. Fortunately for us, almost everything happened and we survived!"

