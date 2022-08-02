David Bowie 'Moonage Daydream' Documentary Trailer Released

(hennemusic) David Bowie's team are streaming the official video trailer for the upcoming film, "Moonage Daydream", ahead of its global release on September 16.
Directed by Brett Morgen, the project is billed as "a new feature film, concert documentary and experiential cinematic odyssey" that follows Bowie's life and musical career.
The first film sanctioned by Bowie's estate shares its title with the song from the singer's 1972 album classic, "The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars," which introduced the world to his iconic, gender-bending, and groundbreaking stage persona Ziggy Stardust.
The film will feature Bowie through his own voice and feature 48 musical tracks, mixed from their original stems.
Morgen was granted access to Bowie's archives by his estate in 2017 and presented him with master recordings as well as never-before-seen 35mm and 16mm reels of unreleased performances, all of which will appear on screen for the first time.
Watch the trailer here.
