David Crosby Shares Video From His Very First Live Album

(Republic) David Crosby has shared a video for "1974 Live At The Capitol Theatre", which comes from his very first solo live album, "David Crosby & The Lighthouse Band Live at the Capitol Theatre."

It set to be released on November 25th as a CD, as well as a DVD package and digitally. Republic sent over the following details: Continuing to forge new paths in his eighth decade, Crosby again joins forces with Becca Stevens, Michelle Willis and Michael League, the three musicians known as The Lighthouse Band, who he's been working with since 2016's Lighthouse album.



Far from just a solo live album/DVD, working with his first new band since CPR (Crosby, Pevar and Raymond), Crosby and The Lighthouse Band quickly discovered their chemistry took a collaborative leap during their 2018 tour together in support of Crosby's seventh solo album Here if You Listen (2018, BMG) culminating in this live recorded set on the last night of the run.



Recorded and filmed at the historic Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, NY, in a particularly meaningful turn for Crosby, the sixteen track live offering includes an uncut gem with the song '1974' - a long-lost demo track that Crosby had floating around on his computer hard drive for decades.



Vocalist/guitarist Michael League shares, "I found the demo and I listened to it. I fell in love with this and I thought, you know, Crosby should finish this and he said, 'Man, it's been sitting on my computer for 40 years, so you know, whatever, sure', so I sent it to Becca Stevens and she was like, 'give me a crack at it' - so she came in a couple of days later with four-part harmonies for the entire song, lyrics for the entire song, and we sat down that day and kind of fine-tuned things, and so 44 years after it's kind of conception a song was born."

This very special live performance acts as a celebration of sorts as it spotlights the kindred relationship Crosby shares with League, Stevens and Willis.



Stevens offers, "The Lighthouse band is family. David and I tease about my not "understanding the magnitude of his brilliance". I didn't grow up with his music. I knew his name, but that was about it. I've gotten to know him purely through my experience of him in the present moment, generous, endlessly inspired, ambitious, and completely insane (in all my favorite ways). A man who has known immense fame, and yet would start a band at seventy something with three youngish weirdos, begging them to share the light with him. There's something truly wonderful in that, and truly David."



Willis adds, "He (Crosby) has gifted us his friendship, care, wisdom, humor, family, and community. And in addition, he has given Mike, Becca and I endless tools to create something of beauty to offer. This is because he truly believes in music, and its ability to profoundly change and make better those who encounter it. I'm so grateful to have a fighter like Croz in my life."

CD & DVD Tracklist

The Us Below

Things We Do For Love

1974

Vagrants of Venice

Regina

Laughing

What Are Their Names

By The Light of Common Day

Glory

The City

Look in Their Eyes

Guinnevere

Janet

Carry Me

Deja Vu

Woodstock

Related Stories

• David Crosby Releasing New Album Sky Trails

• Ted Nugent Slams David Crosby Over Rock Hall Insult

• David Crosby Claims Ted Nugent 'Not Good Enough' For Rock Hall

• Chance the Rapper Joined By David Crosby In New Twitter Campaign

• David Crosby Seriously Doubts There Will Be A CSNY Reunion

• David Crosby Enjoys Solo Freedom

• Graham Nash's Memoir Helped Spark David Crosby Feud

• David Crosby Says Kanye West Is As 'Dumb As A Post'

• David Crosby Sorry For 'Slagging' Neil Young's Girlfriend



More Stories for David Crosby David Crosby Music

News > David Crosby