David Lee Roth Hints At Change In Retirement Status (2022 In Review)

Residency poster

(hennemusic) David Lee Roth Hints At Change In Retirement Status was a top 22 story from June 2022: Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth is hinting at a possible change in his retirement status in a new video filmed by Fox News. The rocker - who was spotted leaving the Los Angeles International Airport after returning from a recent performance in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico - was asked if he was going back on tour any time soon.

"There's always a tomorrow for a singer, not so much for a trombone player these days," replied Roth. "How many times did Rocky retire? Seven. I think No. 3 was my favorite? How many times did Rambo have to come out of retirement in order to make the sequel?"

Roth was then asked about the recently-leaked news of a possible Van Halen tribute tour that may include Alex Van Halen and guitarist Joe Satriani, among others.

"Ya, I wrote the songs...I was the one who named the band," said the singer, who added, "I'm only in the middle of my first retirement."

Former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted leaked news of his invitation to participate in the Van Halen project back in April, after which Satriani confirmed his involvement and Roth outlined some possible lineup considerations. Read more and watch the video here.

