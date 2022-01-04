David Lee Roth's Full Las Vegas Residency Canceled

Social media capture of Roth's artwork

All of the dates of Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth's residency show in Las Vegas at the House Of Blues inside Mandalay Bay have been canceled.

Organizers originally canceled the first two dates of the residency on December 31st and January 1st due to concern over the ongoing pandemic, and they have now pulled the plug on the full run of shows.

They stated for the original cancelations, "Due to unforeseen circumstances related to COVID and out of an abundance of caution for those working and attending the shows, the David Lee Roth performances scheduled for Dec. 31, 2021 and Jan. 1, 2022 have been cancelled. Refunds will be automatically processed, and ticketholders will be notified directly."

Roth had previously billed these performances as his final shows. The residency was to include shows on Dec 31st, Jan 1st, 5th, 7th, 8th, 14th, 15th, 21st, and 22nd.

Roth indirectly addressed the change of plans by sharing a piece of artwork on his social media that said, "A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Las Vegas.."

Related Stories

Sammy Hagar Said There Is No Feud With David Lee Roth 2021 In Review

Nikki Sixx Understands Why David Lee Roth Declined Stadium Tour Invite 2021 In Review

David Lee Roth's New Year's Shows Canceled

David Lee Roth Retiring From Music 2021 In Review

News > David Lee Roth