David Lee Roth Reacts To Canceled Vegas Residency

Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth has made his first public comments since his Las Vegas residency shows were canceled earlier this week.

Roth stated back in October that the now canceled shows at the House Of Blues inside Mandalay Bay were to be his farewell concerts. He told the Las Vegas Review Journal, "I am throwing in the shoes. I'm retiring.

"This is the first, and only, official announcement. ... You've got the news. Share it with the world." He then added, "I'm not going to explain the statement. The explanation is in a safe. These are my last five shows."

The residency was ultimately expanded to 9 dates and was set to kick off with a New Year's Eve performance, but that show and the New Year's Day concert were canceled last week "out of an abundance of caution", and the remaining shows were canceled early this week.

The outspoken vocalist made his first public comments since the cancelation. He told EW, "Sometimes you win, Sometimes you lose, We got rained out... Covid cancelled.

"Future shows? When the benefit concerts for Colorado, Farm Aid, and hospital workers 'everywhere' come up; Call me.." He made a similar statement to Fox News, but added, "It's not about me anymore."

Related Stories

David Lee Roth's Full Las Vegas Residency Canceled

Sammy Hagar Said There Is No Feud With David Lee Roth 2021 In Review

Nikki Sixx Understands Why David Lee Roth Declined Stadium Tour Invite 2021 In Review

David Lee Roth's New Year's Shows Canceled

News > David Lee Roth