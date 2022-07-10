.

David Lee Roth Shares New Song 'Pointing At The Moon'

Keavin Wiggins | 07-10-2022

David Lee Roth Social media capture
Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth has released a new solo piano ballad called "Pointing At The Moon" along with a video that features a selection of his artwork.

Last month the iconic singer hinted that his retirement status may have changed. He was approached by Fox News at LAX and was asked if he planned to go back on tour any time soon.

He responded, "There's always a tomorrow for a singer, not so much for a trombone player these days. How many times did Rocky retire? Seven. I think No. 3 was my favorite? How many times did Rambo have to come out of retirement in order to make the sequel?"

Roth was also asked about the proposed Van Halen tribute tour and he said, "Ya, I wrote the songs...I was the one who named the band. He added, "I'm only in the middle of my first retirement." Stream the new song below:

David Lee Roth Shares New Song 'Pointing At The Moon'

