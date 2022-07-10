Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth has released a new solo piano ballad called "Pointing At The Moon" along with a video that features a selection of his artwork.
Last month the iconic singer hinted that his retirement status may have changed. He was approached by Fox News at LAX and was asked if he planned to go back on tour any time soon.
He responded, "There's always a tomorrow for a singer, not so much for a trombone player these days. How many times did Rocky retire? Seven. I think No. 3 was my favorite? How many times did Rambo have to come out of retirement in order to make the sequel?"
Roth was also asked about the proposed Van Halen tribute tour and he said, "Ya, I wrote the songs...I was the one who named the band. He added, "I'm only in the middle of my first retirement." Stream the new song below:
David Lee Roth Reportedly Cause Of Van Halen Tribute Tour Delay
David Lee Roth Hints At Change In Retirement Status
David Lee Roth Addresses Van Halen Tour Reports
Van Halen Tribute Tour Talks Confirmed By Joe Satriani
David Lee Roth Shares New Song 'Pointing At The Moon'- Carlos Santana Postpones More Dates To 'Recuperate Fully'- more
Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose Addresses Health Issues- The Gaslight Anthem Share Video From Surprise Comeback Show- more
Carlos Santana Recovering After Onstage Collapse- Bring Me The Horizon Share New Track 'sTraNgeRs'- Hollywood Undead- more
Guns N' Roses Cancel Glasgow Show Due To Illness- Kenny Chesney Breaks His Own Record At Arrowhead Stadium- Def Leppard- more
David Lee Roth Reportedly Cause Of Van Halen Tribute Tour Delay- Journey Share 'United We Stand'- Guns N' Roses Jam With Carrie Underwood- more
Box Sets: Dio - Holy Diver (Super Deluxe Edition)
By Land, By Sea, The Zombies Are Coming!
Video Premiere: Velvet Chains' 'Last Drop'
Caught In The Act: Marcy Playground, Cracker, and Ike Reilly
David Lee Roth Shares New Song 'Pointing At The Moon'
Fates Warning Offshoot A-Z Premiere 'Trial By Fire' Video
Dead Kennedys' Fresh Fruit For Rotting Vegetables Remixed For Special Reissue
King King Recruit Danny Bryant For UK Live Dates
Travis Denning Releases New Song 'Buy A Girl A Drink'
Drug Church Covers The Mighty Mighty Bosstones' 'Someday I Suppose'
Raelyn Nelson Band Share New Single 'Free'