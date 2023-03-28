David Lee Roth Has Friends In Low Places

Video still

Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth continues to have fan. The flamboyant rocker shared a new video featuring the Garth Brooks classic "Friends In Low Places" as the background music.

The humorous 46 second clip shows Roth in a camouflage outfit opening what appears to be a delivery bag from Burger King and pulling a burger out of the bag with a big smile on his face.

He then unwraps the burger and begins to lift it up to take a bite but he then pulls back and offers a bite to a ceramic dog and wardrobe dummy positioned on opposite sides of his chair.

This short clip comes as Roth continues to share recently rerecorded versions of classic Van Halen shows, and is in the midst of a new season of his The Roth Show podcast series. Watch the video below:

