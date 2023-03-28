Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth continues to have fan. The flamboyant rocker shared a new video featuring the Garth Brooks classic "Friends In Low Places" as the background music.
The humorous 46 second clip shows Roth in a camouflage outfit opening what appears to be a delivery bag from Burger King and pulling a burger out of the bag with a big smile on his face.
He then unwraps the burger and begins to lift it up to take a bite but he then pulls back and offers a bite to a ceramic dog and wardrobe dummy positioned on opposite sides of his chair.
This short clip comes as Roth continues to share recently rerecorded versions of classic Van Halen shows, and is in the midst of a new season of his The Roth Show podcast series. Watch the video below:
David Lee Roth Details Eric Clapton Influence On Eddie Van Halen
David Lee Roth Revisits Retirement Status On The Roth Show
David Lee Roth Shares Cover Of Marvin Gaye Classic 'Ain't That Peculiar'
David Lee Roth Streams New Recording Of Van Halen Classic Unchained
Former Iron Maiden Vocalist Suffers Heart Attack- Night Ranger's Jack Blades Released From Hospital- David Lee Roth Details Clapton Influence On Eddie Van Halen- more
Staind And Godsmack Announce Coheadlining Tour- Eric Clapton Announces North American Tour- Candlebox Announce Farewell Tour- more
Jason Bonham May Have Found Unreleased Led Zeppelin Recordings- Pearl Jam's Matt Cameron Denies Foo Fighters Rumor- more
Caught In The Act: Larkin Poe Rock Chicago
Hot In The City: More Arizona Spring Concerts
Sites and Sounds: Beale Street Music Festival
Atomic: The Winery Dogs Reaching a Studio and Performance Peak
The Blues: Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Vanessa Collier, Kirk Fletcher
David Lee Roth Has Friends In Low Places
The Smashing Pumpkins Announce North American The World Is A Vampire Tour
Queens Of The Stone Age's Joshua Homme Issues Statement About Custody Battle
The Alarm Share Video For John Lennon Inspired 'Whatever'
Elvis Costello & The Imposters Announce Summer Tour
Sweden Rock Festival Announce 15 Additional Artists
Cable Ties Announce New Album All Her Plans
Singled Out: Forty Feet Tall's Tunnel Vision