David Lee Roth Rocks Van Halen Classics In Las Vegas

(hennemusic) David Lee Roth performed some Van Halen classics with the all-star covers band Royal Machines during a corporate event for Home Depot sales managers in Las Vegas on March 23.
Roth joined the group at the Michelob Ultra Arena at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino to deliver The Kinks "You Really Got Me" and Van Halen's "Panama" and "Jump", according to reports and setlist.fm.
Among the other guests sitting in with the band were Billy Idol guitarist Steve Stevens, Linda Perry, Billy Idol, Daryl McDaniels and Mark McGrath.
Roth - who announced in late 2021 that he would retire from music - hinted at a change in his active status last year after delivering a private performance in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico in May.
The singer revisited the subject during a recent episode of The Roth Show; read more and stream video of "Panama" live from Las Vegas here.
