David Lee Roth Shares New Episode Of The Roth Show

(hennemusic) Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth has released a new episode of The Roth Show. The program features Roth mixing stories with a wide variety of music, including tracks by Aerosmith, ZZ Top, Bonnie Raitt, and a pair - "Hey, You Never Know" and "No Big 'Ting" - from his 1994 album, "Your Filthy Lille Mouth."
Roth - who announced in late 2021 that he would retire from music - hinted at a change in his active status last year after delivering a private performance in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico in May.
The singer revisited the subject during a recent episode of The Roth Show by outlining his experience with a lower back issue as it relates to how much performing he is able to physically take on these days. "I can do one-offs (concerts)," he explained, "I can do back-and-forths."
Get more details and stream the latest episode of The Roth Show here.
