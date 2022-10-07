Dead & Company Reveal Farewell Tour Dates
Dead & Company have announced the dates for their final tour. The Grateful Dead offshoot featuring Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, John Mayer, and Bob Weir, with Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti, will be hitting the road for their farewell tour next spring.
They will be kicking off the tour with two nights at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on May 19th and 20th, with the trek wrapping up with a two-night- stand San Francisco, CA at Oracle Park on July 14th and 15th.
They will also play single night shows in Phoenix, Dallas, Atlanta, Charlotte, Raleigh, Bristow, Burgettstown, St. Louis, Cincinnati, Boston, Noblesville, and Philadelphia, with multiple nights in Chicago, Saratoga Springs, New York City, Boulder, and George, WA.
Weir shared via social media about the trek, "Well, it looks like that's it for this outfit. But don't worry, we will all be out there in one form or another until we drop." See the dates below:
May 19 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
May 20 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
May 23 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
May 26 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
May 28 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre
May 30 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
June 1 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
June 3 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
June 5 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake
June 7 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
June 9 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field
June 10 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field
June 13 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
June 15 - Philadelphia, PA - Citizen's Bank Park
June 17 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
June 18 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
June 21 - New York, NY - Citi Field
June 22 - New York, NY - Citi Field
June 25 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park
June 27 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
July 1 - Boulder, CO - Folsom Field
July 2 - Boulder, CO - Folsom Field
July 3 - Boulder, CO - Folsom Field
Juyl 7 - George, WA - The Gorge
Juyl 8 - George, WA - The Gorge
July 14 - San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park
July 15 - San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park
Dead & Company Reveal Farewell Tour Dates
Dead & Company Planning Farewell Tour
Dead & Company Announce Summer Tour
Dead & Company Cancel Playing In The Sand Music Festival
Dead & Company's Playing In The Sand Festival To Be Livestreamed