Dead & Company Planning Farewell Tour

Tour announcement poster

Dead & Company have announced that they will be launching a farewell tour next summer. The details about tour dates and venues are still to be revealed.

The band shared via social media, "As we put the finishing touches on booking venues, and understanding that word travels fast, we wanted to be the first to let you know that Dead & Company will be hitting the road next summer for what will be our final tour.

"Stay tuned for a full list of dates for what will surely be an exciting, celebratory, and heartfelt last run of shows. With love and appreciation, Dead & Company"

