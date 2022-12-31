Dead & Company Announced Farewell Tour (2022 In Review)

Tour poster

Dead & Company Announced Farewell Tour was a top 22 story from Oct. 2022: Dead & Company have announced the dates for their final tour. The Grateful Dead offshoot featuring Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, John Mayer, and Bob Weir, with Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti, will be hitting the road for their farewell tour next spring.

They will be kicking off the tour with two nights at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on May 19th and 20th, with the trek wrapping up with a two-night- stand San Francisco, CA at Oracle Park on July 14th and 15th.

They will also play single night shows in Phoenix, Dallas, Atlanta, Charlotte, Raleigh, Bristow, Burgettstown, St. Louis, Cincinnati, Boston, Noblesville, and Philadelphia, with multiple nights in Chicago, Saratoga Springs, New York City, Boulder, and George, WA.

Weir shared via social media about the trek, "Well, it looks like that's it for this outfit. But don't worry, we will all be out there in one form or another until we drop." See the dates below:

May 19 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

May 20 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

May 23 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

May 26 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

May 28 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre

May 30 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

June 1 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

June 3 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

June 5 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

June 7 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

June 9 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field

June 10 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field

June 13 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

June 15 - Philadelphia, PA - Citizen's Bank Park

June 17 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

June 18 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

June 21 - New York, NY - Citi Field

June 22 - New York, NY - Citi Field

June 25 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park

June 27 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

July 1 - Boulder, CO - Folsom Field

July 2 - Boulder, CO - Folsom Field

July 3 - Boulder, CO - Folsom Field

Juyl 7 - George, WA - The Gorge

Juyl 8 - George, WA - The Gorge

July 14 - San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park

July 15 - San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park

