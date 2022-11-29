Def Leppard And Motley Crue Announce Two U.S. Concerts

Event poster

Def Leppard took to social media on Tuesday morning (November 29th) to share the big news that they will be teaming up with Motley Crue for two U.S. concerts in February, with the promise of "more to come soon".

The two bands headlined this summer's Stadium Tour in North American with Poison supporting and will be launching The World Tour with international dates next year.

The new U.S. shows will be taking place on February 10th and 11th at the Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City, according to a Facebook post from Def Leppard.

They wrote: Just announced: Two special nights in Atlantic City! Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena - we'll see you on February 10th and 11th, 2023

Citi Presale - Tues, 11/29 12pm local

Rock Brigade Presale - Wed, 11/30 10am local

Live Nation/Venue Presale - Thurs, 12/1 10am

General Onsale - Fri, 12/2 10am local

More to come soon...

