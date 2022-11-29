Def Leppard And Motley Crue Announce Two U.S. Concerts

Def Leppard took to social media on Tuesday morning (November 29th) to share the big news that they will be teaming up with Motley Crue for two U.S. concerts in February, with the promise of "more to come soon".
The two bands headlined this summer's Stadium Tour in North American with Poison supporting and will be launching The World Tour with international dates next year.
The new U.S. shows will be taking place on February 10th and 11th at the Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City, according to a Facebook post from Def Leppard.
They wrote: Just announced: Two special nights in Atlantic City! Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena - we'll see you on February 10th and 11th, 2023
Citi Presale - Tues, 11/29 12pm local
Rock Brigade Presale - Wed, 11/30 10am local
Live Nation/Venue Presale - Thurs, 12/1 10am
General Onsale - Fri, 12/2 10am local
More to come soon...
