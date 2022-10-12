Def Leppard Conclude Stadium Tour Video Series

Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski

(hennemusic) Def Leppard is sharing the final video package from their recently-completed summer North American Stadium Tour with Motley Crue and Poison.

"Watch the last episode of the Def Leppard Behind The Stadium Tour Vlog series, featuring the last 2 shows in San Francisco and Las Vegas!," says the band. "Thank you to ALL the fans who came out to rock with us on The Stadium Tour - we'll see you next time, and there WILL be a next time....

"This may be the last episode of the vlog series, but we're not done recapping The Stadium Tour! Joe's bus tour, memorable moments, bloopers, and MORE are coming your way soon."

Both bands have hinted at continuing the tour in 2023; Def Leppard were on the road promoting their latest album, "Diamond Star Halos", which debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard Hard Rock Chart and No. 10 on the Billboard 200 earlier this year.

Get more details and watch the new video package here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Def Leppard Share West Coast Video From Stadium Tour

Motley Crue Stadium Tour With Def Leppard Tops $170 Million

Def Leppard Play Tribute To Queen Elizabeth II

Def Leppard Rocks California In Latest Stadium Tour Video

Def Leppard Music and Merch

News > Def Leppard