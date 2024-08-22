Def Leppard Homecoming Concert Set For Release

(Kayos) Mercury Studios will release Def Leppard One Night Only Live at The Leadmill Sheffield May 19, 2023, on October 11, 2024. Following a hugely successful Record Store Day release in April 2024, Def Leppard One Night Only Live at The Leadmill Sheffield May 19, 2023 will be available on CD, DVD+CD, Blu-ray+CD, Limited Edition 2 LP pressed on orange vinyl, Digital Audio and Digital Video. The Def Leppard store is offering copies of the CD with a signed card (limited to 100 copies), and a Live at The Leadmill shirt.
On the eve of the band's largest UK/ European run ever (including a sold-out night at Wembley Stadium) and on the heels of launching their critically acclaimed and chart-topping new album, "Drastic Symphonies" (recorded at the renowned Abbey Road), Def Leppard streamed a one-off live performance from the historic Sheffield venue, The Leadmill. This unique set was from one of the most intimate shows the band has played in the UK or Europe in over 35 years, giving their fans the chance to hear and see the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inducted band up close performing an extraordinary stadium style set in a club setting.
Def Leppard's current Summer Stadium Tour 2024, with Journey, Steve Miller Band and Cheap Trick, kicked off on July 6 in St. Louis and runs through September 10 in Salt Lake City. For tour dates, visit defleppard.com.
Track Listing
Side A:
1. Action
2. Fire It Up
3. Let It Go
Side B:
1. Too Late For Love
2. Excitable
3. Mirror Mirror
Side C:
1. Slang
2. Kick
3. Bringin' On The Heartbreak
4. Switch 625
Side D:
1. Hysteria
2. Pour Some Sugar On Me
3. Wasted
Def Leppard's 'Photograph' Gets Armand Van Helden Remixes
Journey, Def Leppard and Steve Miller Having A Blast On Summer Stadium Tour
Def Leppard Share Second Behind The Summer Stadium Tour Video
Def Leppard Share Video Recap For First Shows Of Stadium Tour With Journey
Alex And Eddie Van Halen's Final Song To Be Part Of 'Brothers' Audiobook- Pantera's Rex Brown Addresses Rare Club Show Live Album Speculation- - more
Nothin' But A Good Time: The Uncensored Story Of '80s Hair Metal Trailer Released- AC/DC, Foo Fighters, Robert Plant Lead AXS TV's Fall Concert Specials- more
Miranda Lambert To Be Honored At The People's Choice Country Awards- Lee Brice's Hey World Album Certified Platinum- more
Caught In The Act: Marilyn Manson Live In Chicago
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Late Summer Fun in Clarksville, Tennessee
Caught In The Act: Creed, Three Doors Down and Finger 11 Rock Chicagoland
Caught In The Act: Metallica, Pantera, Mammoth WVH Rock Chicago
Sites and Sounds: Let the Dance Begin! Eswatini's Umhlanga Reed Dance Ceremony
Ozzy Osbourne Mournes The Loss Of Rocky
Jack Russell's Great White Will Only Feature Terry Ilous For Jack's Tribute Concert
Helmet And Local H Cancel U.S. Tour
Songs From Neil Young's Archives Vol. III (1976-1987) To Premiere on SiriusXM's Deep Tracks
Candlebox's 'Far Behind' Re-Enters Charts 30 Years After Release
The Postal Service Share Sylvan Esso Remix Of 'The District Sleeps Alone Tonight'
Valley 'Let It Rain' With New Single
The Amity Affliction Revisiting 'Let the Ocean Take Me' For 10th Anniversary