Def Leppard Homecoming Concert Set For Release

(Kayos) Mercury Studios will release Def Leppard One Night Only Live at The Leadmill Sheffield May 19, 2023, on October 11, 2024. Following a hugely successful Record Store Day release in April 2024, Def Leppard One Night Only Live at The Leadmill Sheffield May 19, 2023 will be available on CD, DVD+CD, Blu-ray+CD, Limited Edition 2 LP pressed on orange vinyl, Digital Audio and Digital Video. The Def Leppard store is offering copies of the CD with a signed card (limited to 100 copies), and a Live at The Leadmill shirt.

On the eve of the band's largest UK/ European run ever (including a sold-out night at Wembley Stadium) and on the heels of launching their critically acclaimed and chart-topping new album, "Drastic Symphonies" (recorded at the renowned Abbey Road), Def Leppard streamed a one-off live performance from the historic Sheffield venue, The Leadmill. This unique set was from one of the most intimate shows the band has played in the UK or Europe in over 35 years, giving their fans the chance to hear and see the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inducted band up close performing an extraordinary stadium style set in a club setting.

Def Leppard's current Summer Stadium Tour 2024, with Journey, Steve Miller Band and Cheap Trick, kicked off on July 6 in St. Louis and runs through September 10 in Salt Lake City. For tour dates, visit defleppard.com.

Track Listing

Side A:

1. Action

2. Fire It Up

3. Let It Go

Side B:

1. Too Late For Love

2. Excitable

3. Mirror Mirror

Side C:

1. Slang

2. Kick

3. Bringin' On The Heartbreak

4. Switch 625

Side D:

1. Hysteria

2. Pour Some Sugar On Me

3. Wasted

Pre-orders are open here

