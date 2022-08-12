Def Leppard Launch Second Leg Of Stadium Tour With Motley Crue

(hennemusic) Def Leppard recently launched the second leg of a summer tour with Motley Crue and the UK band is sharing new behind the scenes video from the road.

The 2022 series - with guests Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts - initially opened in Atlanta, GA on June 16 and resumed with August 5 and 6 shows at Fenway Park in Boston, MA.

"We're BACK and kicking off the second leg of the Stadium Tour!," says the group. "This webisode features 2 shows in Boston and a show in Toronto, as well as a special backstage birthday moment for Joe!"

Def Leppard are on tour in support of their latest album, "Diamond Star Halos"; the package mixes the group's classic sound with early 1970s influences including David Bowie, T. Rex and Mott The Hoople, and features guest appearances by Alison Krauss and David Bowie pianist Mike Garson.

Check out video from the tour here.

