Def Leppard Launch Second Leg Of Stadium Tour With Motley Crue

(hennemusic) Def Leppard recently launched the second leg of a summer tour with Motley Crue and the UK band is sharing new behind the scenes video from the road.
The 2022 series - with guests Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts - initially opened in Atlanta, GA on June 16 and resumed with August 5 and 6 shows at Fenway Park in Boston, MA.
"We're BACK and kicking off the second leg of the Stadium Tour!," says the group. "This webisode features 2 shows in Boston and a show in Toronto, as well as a special backstage birthday moment for Joe!"
Def Leppard are on tour in support of their latest album, "Diamond Star Halos"; the package mixes the group's classic sound with early 1970s influences including David Bowie, T. Rex and Mott The Hoople, and features guest appearances by Alison Krauss and David Bowie pianist Mike Garson.
Check out video from the tour here.
Def Leppard's Joe Elliott and Phil Collen Celebrate Hysteria 35th Anniversary
Def Leppard Recap First Leg Of Stadium Tour With Motley Crue
Def Leppard Share Lyric Video For Alison Krauss Collaboration
Def Leppard Rocks Ohio In Latest Stadium Tour Video
Megadeth 'Soldier On!' With New Single- Rush's Geddy Lee And Alex Lifeson Reunite- Rage Against The Machine Cancel Dates- Ozzy Osbourne- more
Blink-182's Travis Barker Returns to Stage Against Doctor's Orders- We Came As Romans Replace Crown The Empire on Trinity Of Terror Tour- more
Anthrax Cancel Another Show Over Medical Concern- Dream Theater's John Petrucci Reuniting With Mike Portnoy On Expanded Tour- more
Black Sabbath's Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi Reunite For Special Jam- Music Icon Olivia Newton-John Dead At 73- more
KISS 'Not Going Away' Following Farewell Tour- Motley Crue Deliver Remastered HD 'Live Wire' Video- Dethklok's Brendon Small Robbed- more
Caught In The Act: I Love The 90's Tour
5 Star: Alan Parsons - From the New World
Hot In The City: Steve Earle- Kings of Thrash (Megadeth)- More
RockPile: Spotlight on Cleopatra Records
Green Day, Maneskin Highlight Final Day Of Lollapalooza 2022
Megadeth 'Soldier On!' With New Single
Def Leppard Launch Second Leg Of Stadium Tour With Motley Crue
The Aristocrats To Play Very First Livestream Concert
Scorpions Share Lyric Video For Bonus Track
Enter Shikari Team With Wargasm For 'The Void Stares Back'
Clutch Red Alert (Boss Metal Zone) Live Video Goes Online
Rush's Geddy Lee And Alex Lifeson Reunite For South Park Concert
Rage Against The Machine Cancel Tour Dates For Medical Reason