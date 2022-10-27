Def Leppard Look Back At Favorite Memories Of The Stadium Tour

Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski

(hennemusic) Def Leppard has issued a new video package featuring band members sharing their favorite moments from their 2022 North American Stadium Tour with Motley Crue.

The UK band were on the road promoting their latest album, "Diamond Star Halos", which debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard Hard Rock Chart and No. 10 on the Billboard 200 earlier this year.

The video package gives fans a chance to hear from every member of the group as they bid farewell to the 2022 run and begin preparing for a 2023 world tour with Motley Crue that will open in Mexico City on February 18 before playing shows across Latin and South America and heading to Europe for events starting in Def Leppard's hometown of Sheffield, UK on May 22.

Watch behind the scenes video with all five Def Leppard members here.

