Def Leppard Announce Special In Conversation Event

(Republic Media) On May 16th 2023, Rick Allen, Vivian Campbell, Phil Collen, Joe Elliott and Rick Savage will be in conversation at the Royal Festival Hall, talking about their incredible life in music, and their new book telling the tale - Definitely: The Official Story of Def Leppard, published by Genesis Publications.
Tickets to the event can be purchased via the Southbank Centre website here. Especially for the event, copies of Definitely: The Official Story of Def Leppard that are bought in advance as an optional add-on are available at reduced price of 30 and will come with an exclusive commemorative event poster featuring a new portrait of the band taken by the rock photographer, Ross Halfin.
Released as a hardback, priced 35, on May 18th 2023, Definitely: The Official Story of Def Leppard is the ultimate record of Def Leppard's legendary career and is available to order from defleppardbook.com and all good bookstores. A signed limited-edition version became the fastest-ever title to sell out in Genesis Publications' history, after it was fully subscribed within days of its pre-order announcement.
