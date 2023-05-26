Def Leppard Go Behind The Scenes Of 'Drastic Symphonies' Launch

(hennemusic) Def Leppard is sharing video highlights of the recent launch of its new album, "Drastic Symphonies." The vlog features a behind-the-scenes look in London at the BBC Radio 2 Piano Room featuring Emm Gryner and Eric Gorfain, 'Definitely' book signing and Q&A, rehearsals, and more, while a second clip presents footage of an album signing event at HMV Meadowhall in the group's hometown of Sheffield.

The project sees the band working with London's iconic The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to deliver re-imagined versions of some of the group's biggest songs, as captured during a series of March 2022 sessions at Abbey Road Studios.

Following a break in their 2023 World Tour with Motley Crue, Def Leppard returned to live action when they performed - and livestreamed - a rare club show performance from The Leadmill in Sheffield on May 19; the event came just days before the two classic rock bands resumed the tour at the city's Bramhall Lane stadium.

"Drastic Symphonies" is now available in multiple formats, including CD, 2LP black vinyl, limited 2LP coloured vinyl, limited 2LP picture disc, CD/Blu-Ray (Atmos) and digitally; the vinyl and Atmos versions will also feature an exclusive bonus track: "Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad."

Watch behind-the-scenes footage of the album's launch events here.

