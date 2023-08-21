Def Leppard Go Behind The Scenes Of Two Stops Of Tour With Motley Crue

(hennemusic) Def Leppard is sharing a behind the scenes video recap of concerts in Syracuse, NY and Columbus, OH from the recently-launched North American leg of their World Tour with Motley Crue.
"This episode features the 44th Anniversary of the band signing their first record deal, a trip to a cryotherapy treatment center, and more!," says the band.
The New York and Ohio gigs marked the first two shows of the summer 2023 leg of the series, which sees Def Leppard on the road in support of its latest album, "Drastic Symphonies."
The project pairs the UK rockers with London's iconic Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to deliver re-imagined versions of some of the group's biggest songs, as captured during recording sessions at Abbey Road studios.
Watch behind the scenes video from the tour here.
