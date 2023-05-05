Def Leppard Orchestra Video For 'Hysteria'

(The Oriel Company) Def Leppard released the video for "Hysteria," the second track off of their upcoming album with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Drastic Symphonies.
The first track from Drastic Symphonies, "Animal," was released on March 30th with the official Director's Cut video. In celebration of the launch of their new album Drastic Symphonies on May 19, Def Leppard are set to play a show at the historic Leadmill, an 850 seat club in the band's hometown of Sheffield. Net proceeds from the show will go directly to the Music Venue Trust in an effort to help save struggling small venues throughout the UK.
On May 16th, the world will see Rock and Classical royalty unite on Drastic Symphonies, a brand-new euphoric album featuring Def Leppard's greatest produced tracks dramatically reimagined, and sounding more exhilarating than ever before, via the band teaming with London's iconic The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.
This album represents a bold new approach to Def Leppard's most loved songs. Def Leppard have deconstructed and rebuilt not only some of their most well-known tracks, but also some of their hidden gems as well. By and large, they have intertwined the audio from the original tapes and performed them alongside The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, consistently ranked as one of the world's leading orchestras. The album additionally includes new vocals and guitars that culminate in stunningly beautiful symphonic arrangements, which at different points you can hear Joe Elliott duetting with his younger self.
The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra was recorded at Abbey Road in March 2022 and is produced by Def Leppard, Ronan McHugh & Nick Patrick (producer of the following RPO/Orchestral albums - xElvis, Roy Orbison, Beach Boys and Buddy Holly), with arrangements by Eric Gorfain (Neil Diamond, Ryan Adams, Christina Aguilera).
The album will be available on CD, 2LP black vinyl, limited 2LP colored vinyl, limited 2LP picture disc, CD/Blu-Ray (Atmos) and digitally. Building upon elements from the album artwork, a collection of exclusive merch is now available for pre-order in the band's official store.
Album tracklisting as follows:
Turn To Dust
Paper Sun
Animal
Pour Some Sugar on Me (Stripped version)
Hysteria
Love Bites
Goodbye For Good This Time
Love
Gods Of War
Angels (Can't Help You Now)
Bringin' On the Heartbreak
Switch 625
Too Late for Love
When Love & Hate Collide
Kings Of the World
The vinyl and Atmos versions will also feature an exclusive bonus track
Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad
