Def Leppard Rocks Chile And Brazil On Behind The World Tour Series

Bruce Henne | 03-21-2023

Def Leppard Video still
Video still

(hennemusic) Def Leppard is sharing footage from recent shows in Chile and Brazil on the latest episode of their "Behind The World Tour" video series. The feature gives fans a look at the UK group's offstage and onstage antics while documenting their 2023 global concert series with Motley Crue.

Episode three sees Def Leppard hooking up with noted rock photographer Ross Halfin for a photo shoot in a Santiago graveyard on a day off from performing, which they did on March 3 before an enthusiastic crowd at Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida.

"What a fantastic show," said drummer Rick Allen after the performance. "Chile, you know how to rock!"

At the next tour stop in Sao Paulo, Brazil, members of both Def Leppard and Motley Crue visited various parts of the city ahead of a March 7 concert in the region; stream the new video package here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
