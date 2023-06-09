(hennemusic) Def Leppard is sharing a video update from their World Tour with Motley Crue. Fans can check out an inside look behind the scenes as the UK rockers recently performed in their hometown of Sheffield, and two shows in Germany: Monchengladbach and Munich.
In sync with the tour's launch, Def Leppard released its new album, "Drastic Symphonies." The project sees the band working with London's iconic The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to deliver re-imagined versions of some of the group's biggest songs, as captured during a series of March 2022 sessions at Abbey Road studios.
This week, Def Leppard and Motley Crue will appear at Finland's Rockfest on June 9 and Norway's Trondheim Rocks on June 11. Watch behind the scenes video from the tour here.
Def Leppard Perform In Three Countries In One Day
Motley Crue and Def Leppard Add Australian Dates To The World Tour
Def Leppard Go Behind The Scenes Of 'Drastic Symphonies' Launch
Motley Crue Stream Video Recap Of Sheffield Concert
Social Distortion's Mike Ness Recovering From Cancer Surgery- Nickelback Expand Get Rollin' Tour With Brantley Gilbert- more
Rush Icon Alex Lifeson In Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett Debut Podcast Episode- Violent Femmes Add Fall Leg- Led Zeppelin- Iron Maiden- more
Dolly Parton Reveals Elvis Almost Sang 'I Will Always Love You'- Thomas Rhett Celebrates '20 Number Ones' with Limited Vinyl- more
Joan Jett and the Blackhearts - Mindsets
Sites and Sounds: Music Festivals Set to Rock St. Louis All Summer
Sites and Sounds: Tupelo Elvis Festival
Caught In The Act: Frankie Valli Live 2023
Foo Fighters Share Debut Performance Of 'Rescued'
Motley Crue Share Video Recap Of Sweden Rock Festival Performance
Def Leppard Share Video Update From World Tour With Motley Crue
Saul Unleash 'Tooth And Nail' Video
Blues Traveler Announce Fall Tour
Bad Omens Share 'Just Pretend' Video
alt. Release 'FRIENDINTHEDARK' Video
Colossal Street Jam Deliver 'Seconds' Video