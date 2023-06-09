Def Leppard Share Video Update From World Tour With Motley Crue

(hennemusic) Def Leppard is sharing a video update from their World Tour with Motley Crue. Fans can check out an inside look behind the scenes as the UK rockers recently performed in their hometown of Sheffield, and two shows in Germany: Monchengladbach and Munich.

In sync with the tour's launch, Def Leppard released its new album, "Drastic Symphonies." The project sees the band working with London's iconic The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to deliver re-imagined versions of some of the group's biggest songs, as captured during a series of March 2022 sessions at Abbey Road studios.

This week, Def Leppard and Motley Crue will appear at Finland's Rockfest on June 9 and Norway's Trondheim Rocks on June 11. Watch behind the scenes video from the tour here.

