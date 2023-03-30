Def Leppard Stream Animal Video From Drastic Symphonies

Cover art

(hennemusic) Def Leppard is streaming a video for "Animal" from their forthcoming album, "Drastic Symphonies." The "official Director's cut" of the clip features a selection of footage captured on shoot for the album's atmospheric album artwork, whilst nodding to the original 1987 video for the song.

"'Animal' was our first UK hit, 10 years after we formed," says Joe Elliott. "And, all this time later, thanks to a beautiful meeting of classic and classical, it sounds as fresh to my ears now as it did when it first came out."

Due May 16, "Drastic Symphonies" sees the band deliver re-imagined versions of some of their biggest songs, while intertwining the audio from the original tapes and performing them as new symphonic arrangements alongside The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

Get more details and stream the new "Animal" video here.

Related Stories

Def Leppard Wrap Up South American Shows On Behind The World Tour Series

Def Leppard Rocks Chile And Brazil On Behind The World Tour Series

Def Leppard's Rick Allen Addresses Alleged Assault

Def Leppard's Rick Allen Injured In Alleged Assault

More Def Leppard News