.

Def Leppard Stream Animal Video From Drastic Symphonies

Bruce Henne | 03-30-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Def Leppard Cover art
Cover art

(hennemusic) Def Leppard is streaming a video for "Animal" from their forthcoming album, "Drastic Symphonies." The "official Director's cut" of the clip features a selection of footage captured on shoot for the album's atmospheric album artwork, whilst nodding to the original 1987 video for the song.

"'Animal' was our first UK hit, 10 years after we formed," says Joe Elliott. "And, all this time later, thanks to a beautiful meeting of classic and classical, it sounds as fresh to my ears now as it did when it first came out."

Due May 16, "Drastic Symphonies" sees the band deliver re-imagined versions of some of their biggest songs, while intertwining the audio from the original tapes and performing them as new symphonic arrangements alongside The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

Get more details and stream the new "Animal" video here.

Related Stories
Def Leppard Stream Animal Video From Drastic Symphonies

Def Leppard Wrap Up South American Shows On Behind The World Tour Series

Def Leppard Rocks Chile And Brazil On Behind The World Tour Series

Def Leppard's Rick Allen Addresses Alleged Assault

Def Leppard's Rick Allen Injured In Alleged Assault

More Def Leppard News

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
advertisement
Day In Rock

Guns N' Roses, AC/DC, Ozzy, Metallica, Iron Maiden, Tool Power Trip - Metallica Release '72 Seasons' Video- KISS Add Dates To Farewell Tour- more

AC/DC, Ozzy, Metallica, Iron Maiden Tease PowerTrip Festival- David Lee Roth Rocks Van Halen Classics- Metallica Preview '72 Seasons'- more

David Lee Roth Has Friends In Low Places- Smashing Pumpkins Tour- Former Iron Maiden Vocalist Suffers Heart Attack- more

advertisement
Reviews

RockPile: Cold Stares, Eyelids, Dust Bowl Faeries and Juniper

Caught In The Act: Larkin Poe Rock Chicago

Hot In The City: More Arizona Spring Concerts

Sites and Sounds: Beale Street Music Festival

Atomic: The Winery Dogs Reaching a Studio and Performance Peak

Latest News

Guns N' Roses, AC/DC, Ozzy, Metallica, Iron Maiden, Tool Power Trip Festival Announced

Metallica Release '72 Seasons' Video

KISS Add Dates North American Farewell Tour

Jimmy Page Shares Demo For Led Zeppelin Classic The Rain Song

Red Hot Chili Peppers Kick Off North American Tour Leg

Def Leppard Stream Animal Video From Drastic Symphonies

Dark Angel Pays Tribute to Founding Guitarist Jim Durkin

Like Moths To Flames Premiere 'Predestination Paradox' Video