Def Leppard With The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Announce New Album

(The Oriel Co) On May 16th, the world will see Rock and Classical royalty unite on Drastic Symphonies - a brand-new euphoric album featuring Def Leppard's greatest produced tracks dramatically reimagined, and sounding more exhilarating than ever before, via the band teaming with London's iconic The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.
This album represents a bold new approach to Def Leppard's most loved songs. Def Leppard have deconstructed and rebuilt not only some of their most well-known tracks, but also some of their hidden gems as well. By and large, they have intertwined the audio from the original tapes and performed them alongside The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, consistently ranked as one of the world's leading orchestras. The album additionally includes new vocals and guitars that culminate in stunningly beautiful symphonic arrangements, which at different points you can hear Joe Elliott duetting with his younger self.
Vocalist Joe Elliott says, "Def Leppard has always enjoyed veering off the expected path - working with the likes of Tim McGraw, Taylor Swift & Alison Krauss for example. So, when the offer to revisit some of our back catalogue with the Royal Philharmonic was presented to us, we all jumped at it. Although we're far from the first band to ever do this, working directly with an orchestra at Abbey Road on some of our more orchestrated songs seemed too good of an opportunity to pass up."
The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra was recorded at Abbey Road in March 2022 and is produced by Def Leppard, Ronan McHugh & Nick Patrick (producer of the following RPO/Orchestral albums - xElvis, Roy Orbison, Beach Boys and Buddy Holly), with arrangements by Eric Gorfain (Neil Diamond, Ryan Adams, Christina Aguilera).
Guitarist Phil Collen says, "When the offer of doing an orchestral album with the RPO was suggested, we were honoured. But we didn't just want an orchestra plonked over our previous recordings. We decided to create something special where we would have something classic but present it in a brand new way that would involve making everything work in the context of Drastic Symphonies. Recording new parts, remixing previous sounds, taking some of our instruments out so the orchestra could breathe, and literally making a new album. It was an amazingly inspirational process culminating in the live recording of the RPO at Abbey Road studios in London. An absolute team effort that took a good part of a year. It's a new Def Leppard album, it's a greatest hits plus album with some songs rarely heard before, it's a live RPO album and we think it's perfect. We're so proud of how Drastic Symphonies turned out and can't wait to share it to the world."
The album will be available on CD, 2LP black vinyl, limited 2LP colored vinyl, limited 2LP picture disc, CD/Blu-Ray (Atmos) and digitally. Building upon elements from the album artwork, a collection of exclusive merch is now available for pre-order in the band's official store.
Album tracklisting as follows:
• Turn To Dust
• Paper Sun
• Animal
• Pour Some Sugar on Me (Stripped version)
• Hysteria
• Love Bites
• Goodbye For Good This Time
• Love
• Gods Of War
• Angels (Can't Help You Now)
• Bringin' On the Heartbreak
• Switch 625
• Too Late for Love
• When Love & Hate Collide
• Kings Of the World
The vinyl and Atmos versions will also feature an exclusive bonus track
• Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad
Def Leppard, Definitely: The Official Story of Def Leppard Set For Release
Def Leppard Launch Behind The World Tour Video Series
Motley Crue Hope To Continue Well Beyond the World Tour
Def Leppard Rock Bogota Following Joe Elliott's Hospitalization
Def Leppard With The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Announce New Album- Queen's Brian May Knighted By King Charles III-- more
Guns N' Roses, Tool, AX7 and Korn Lead Aftershock Lineup- Avenged Sevenfold Nobody Video- Metallica- Puscifer- more
David Lee Roth Shares Cover Of Marvin Gaye Classic- Def Leppard Book Coming- Springsteen Postpones Another Show- more
The Blues: Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Vanessa Collier, Kirk Fletcher
Caught In The Act: Iggy Pop Rocks Chicago
Party Favors For St Patrick's Day
Caught In The Act: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Live 2023
Caught In The Act: Buddy Guy Live 2023
Def Leppard With The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Announce New Album
Rush Share New Visualizer For The Analog Kid
Singled Out: Skott's Roses N Guns
Queen Guitarist Brian May Knighted By King Charles III
Maneskin Announce Rush! World Tour
Metallica Share 'If Darkness Had A Son' Lyric Videos In Eight Languages
Rock For Ronnie (James Dio) Concert in the Park Announced
Louder Than Life 2023 Lineup Announced