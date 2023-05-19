Def Leppard's 'Drastic Symphonies' Arrives

(The Oriel Co) The world sees Rock and Classical royalty unite on Drastic Symphonies - a brand-new euphoric album featuring Def Leppard's greatest tracks dramatically reimagined, and sounding more exhilarating than ever before, via the band teaming with London's iconic The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. Listen to the album here.
This album represents a bold new approach to Def Leppard's most loved songs. Def Leppard has deconstructed and rebuilt not only some of their most well-known tracks, but also some of their hidden gems as well. By and large, they have intertwined the audio from the original tapes and performed them alongside The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, who is consistently ranked as one of the world's leading orchestras. The album additionally includes new vocals and guitars that culminate in stunningly beautiful symphonic arrangements, which at different points you can hear Joe Elliott duetting with his younger self.
The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra was recorded at Abbey Road in March 2022 and is produced by Def Leppard, Ronan McHugh & Nick Patrick (producer of the following RPO/Orchestral albums - Elvis, Roy Orbison, Beach Boys and Buddy Holly), with arrangements by Eric Gorfain (Neil Diamond, Ryan Adams, Christina Aguilera).
Today, in celebration of the launch of their new album Drastic Symphonies, Def Leppard are set to play a show at the historic Leadmill, an 850 seat club in the band's hometown of Sheffield. Net proceeds from the show will go directly to the Music Venue Trust in an effort to help save struggling small venues throughout the UK. Livestream tickets for Def Leppard One Night Only are available to purchase worldwide at Veeps.com.
The album is available on CD, 2LP black vinyl, limited 2LP colored vinyl, limited 2LP picture disc, CD/Blu-Ray (Atmos) and digitally. Building upon elements from the album artwork, a collection of exclusive merch is now available for pre-order in the band's official store.
Album tracklisting as follows:
• Turn To Dust
• Paper Sun
• Animal
• Pour Some Sugar on Me (Stripped version)
• Hysteria
• Love Bites
• Goodbye For Good This Time
• Love
• Gods Of War
• Angels (Can't Help You Now)
• Bringin' On the Heartbreak
• Switch 625
• Too Late for Love
• When Love & Hate Collide
• Kings Of the World
The vinyl and Atmos versions also feature an exclusive bonus track:
• Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad
