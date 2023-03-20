Def Leppard's Rick Allen Addresses Alleged Assault

(hennemusic) Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen has issued his first public statement after allegedly being assaulted outside a Florida hotel on March 13.
The alleged incident took place the day after Def Leppard and Motley Crue performed at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel And Casino as part of their recently-launched world tour.
TMZ initially reported that Allen was smoking a cigarette outside the Four Seasons Hotel in Fort Lauderdale Beach when 19-year-old suspect Max Hartley ran towards him at full speed, striking the rocker and knocking him backward and slamming his head on the ground.
A woman came out of the hotel to try to help Allen, but Hartley also knocked her to the ground and then prevented her from re-entering the hotel before fleeing to another hotel nearby, where he was arrested and booked on two counts of battery, four counts of criminal mischief, and abusing an elderly or disabled adult; the suspect was later released after posting bail.
"Thank you everyone for your overwhelming support," shared Allen and his wife Lauren Monroe on social media. "Your love and prayers are truly helping. My wife Lauren was thankfully not with me at the time of the incident. We are together now, and working on recovering in a safe space."
